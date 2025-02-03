Vital Baby Nurture 2 in 1 combination steriliser

Designed for microwave or cold water use, the 2 in 1 steriliser is compatible with any bottle and effectively kills 99.9% of bacteria

• 2 in 1 for convenience

• simple and easy to use

• use with any bottle

• super-fast sterilising

• contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours when the lid is kept closed

• use as a microwave or cold-water steriliser

• BPA, Latex & Phthalate free

• EarthSmart® - Biodegrades in landfill without leaving microplastics behind

Our 2-in-1 combination steriliser makes keeping your baby’s feeding gear sterile and safe super simple. It kills 99.9% of bacteria, helping keep your little one healthy and happy.

You can choose between two methods: a steam sterilisation in the microwave using just water (no chemicals!) or the cold-water method with a sterilising solution. Either way, you get a thorough clean every time, and the contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours (as long as the lid stays closed).

With a large capacity, it holds up to 4 wide-neck bottles, teats, collars, caps, and tongs. It’s also perfect for standard neck bottles and other accessories like breast pumps, soothers, and teethers.

Biodegrades in landfill in 5 years* with EarthSmart® technology. It will only biodegrade in landfill conditions, so you can use it again and again knowing that it’s functional, practical and made from safe and sturdy materials. What’s more, it can also be recycled, so you can (and should!) recycle it safe in the knowledge that if it does end up in landfill, we’ve got it covered.

*according to calculations based on independent testing to ASTM D5511 & ISO15985, which show degradation of over 90%.