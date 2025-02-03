Simple Solution Stain and Odour Remover for Dogs 500ml

Simple Solution Extreme Stain & Odour Remover for dogs is 3 X stronger (vs Simple Solution Stain & Odour Remover) the only formula which contains both Pro-Bacteria and enzymes which effectively eliminate tough dog and cat odours and stains faster.

Extreme Stain and Odour Remover for dogs is a professional strength formula specifically designed to clean mess from pets such as vomit, urine and faeces, completely ridding your home of odours and discouraging pets from repeat marking.

Safe for use on carpets. upholstery, bedding, clothing and any other water-safe surfaces.

Simple Solution is completely safe for use around pets and children when used as directed.

Handy Trigger spray action for easy and targeted use.

simple solution extreme stain & odour remover for dogs is 3 x stronger (vs simple solution stain & odour remover) the only formula which contains both pro-bacteria and enzymes which effectively eliminate tough dog and cat odours and stains faster.

extreme stain and odour remover for dogs is a professional strength formula specifically designed to clean mess from pets such as vomit, urine and faeces, completely ridding your home of odours and discouraging pets from repeat marking.