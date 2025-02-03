Marketplace.
Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Shampoo and Conditioner Set

PREVENTS MENOPAUSAL HAIR LOSSWith its unique galenic formula and Phyto-Caffeine Complex (caffeine plus active botanical substances), Plantur 39 Shampoos and Conditioner support natural hair growth.MORE THAN 80 YEARS OF EXPERIENCEMany years of research led to scientific evidence of the effectiveness of Plantur 39 Hair Care Products. They activate hair roots, prevent, and reduce menopausal hair loss.YOUR DAILY HAIR ROUTINEUse Plantur 39 Shampoo and Conditioner every day to supply your hair with energy. Leave the shampoo on the scalp for two minutes. After washing, apply Plantur 39 Conditioner.EASY TO USEThe active ingredient is quickly transported straight to where it's needed, effectively preventing menopausal hair loss and hair breakage.MOST SUCCESSFUL FEMALE SHAMPOOPlantur 39 is the best-selling haircare shampoo against hair loss in women in German drugstores. Plantur Conditioner is the perfect addition. Also, try our Plantur Tonic.INDICATIONSPlantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Hair Care Products activate hair roots and prevent and reduce hair loss.DIRECTIONSShampoo: Leave Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Shampoo on the scalp for two minutes, from application to rinse.Conditioner: Distribute a hazelnut-sized amount of Plantur 39 Conditioner evenly through damp hair. Rinse out after 30 seconds.

Ingredients

Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Shampoo:, Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Laureth-2, Panthenol, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Sodium Lauroyl Glutamate, Sodium Chloride, Caffeine, Propylene Glycol, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein*, Potassium Sorbate, Polyquaternium-7, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract**, Hexyl Cinnamal, Sodium Benzoate, Zinc PCA, Niacinamide, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol., Plantur 39 Conditioner:, Aqua, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Caffeine, Panthenol, Propylene Glycol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Quaternium-80, Lactic Acid, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Niacinamide, Zinc PCA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool.
