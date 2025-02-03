Marketplace.
Plantur 39 Phyto Coffein Tonic 200ml 2 Pack

Plantur 39 Phyto Coffein Tonic 200ml 2 Pack
PREVENTS MENOPAUSAL HAIR LOSSWith its unique galenic formula and its Phyto-Caffeine Complex (caffeine plus active botanical substances), Plantur 39 Tonic supports natural hair growth.MORE THAN 80 YEARS OF EXPERIENCEMany years of research led to scientific evidence of the effectiveness of Plantur 39 Hair Care Products. It activates hair roots and prevents and reduces menopausal hair loss.YOUR DAILY HAIR ROUTINEOnce applied, the Phyto-Caffeine Tonic penetrates the hair follicle, where it forms an active ingredient depot that provides protection for up to 24 hours.EASY TO USEUse Plantur 39 Tonic every day to supply your hair with energy. Massage in, leave on briefly, comb your hair, and style as usual. It is best to use the tonic in the morning.YOUR EXPERT AGAINST HAIR LOSSPlantur 39 is the leading Anti-Hair Loss Expert for women. For best results, use the Plantur 39 Tonic together with Plantur 39 Shampoos and Conditioner.INDICATIONSPlantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Hair Care Products activate hair roots and prevent and reduce hair loss.DIRECTIONSApply directly to the scalp with the dispensing tip and massage in evenly. Allow to dry briefly. Do not rinse.

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Panthenol, Parfum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Caffeine, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Tromethamine, Zinc PCA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Maltodextrin, Niacinamide, Glycine Soja Seed Extract*, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citric Acid, BHT.
