Plantur 39 Phyto Coffein Tonic 200ml 2 Pack

PREVENTS MENOPAUSAL HAIR LOSS

With its unique galenic formula and its Phyto-Caffeine Complex (caffeine plus active botanical substances), Plantur 39 Tonic supports natural hair growth.

MORE THAN 80 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

Many years of research led to scientific evidence of the effectiveness of Plantur 39 Hair Care Products. It activates hair roots and prevents and reduces menopausal hair loss.

YOUR DAILY HAIR ROUTINE

Once applied, the Phyto-Caffeine Tonic penetrates the hair follicle, where it forms an active ingredient depot that provides protection for up to 24 hours.

EASY TO USE

Use Plantur 39 Tonic every day to supply your hair with energy. Massage in, leave on briefly, comb your hair, and style as usual. It is best to use the tonic in the morning.

YOUR EXPERT AGAINST HAIR LOSS

Plantur 39 is the leading Anti-Hair Loss Expert for women. For best results, use the Plantur 39 Tonic together with Plantur 39 Shampoos and Conditioner.

INDICATIONS

Plantur 39 Phyto-Caffeine Hair Care Products activate hair roots and prevent and reduce hair loss.

DIRECTIONS

Apply directly to the scalp with the dispensing tip and massage in evenly. Allow to dry briefly. Do not rinse.