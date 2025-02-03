Erayba Ayurvedic Scalp Lotion 100ml

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy





Multi-treatment vegan scalp lotion, rich in natural ingredients. Restores the scalp and stimulates healthy hair growth. Soothing effect, anti-oxidant and highly moisturizing. Recovers the health of the hair and the scalp: maintenance and prevention of hair loss, slows hair aging, helps to eliminate dandruff and regulates sebaceous secretion. Product size: 100ml 97% NATURAL ORIGIN 100% VEGAN ACTIVE INGREDIENTS Amla & Avocado Fruit, Green Tea, Ginseng, Menthol, Lemon Juice FREE FROM Salt, Paraben, Mineral Oil, Colorants, Silicone HYPOALLERGENIC FRAGRANCE Mystic Kerala Wood CRUELTY FREE HOW TO USE Apply to the scalp and massage for a few minutes to promote penetration. Do not rinse. Daily use lotion.

