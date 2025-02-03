Marketplace.
Erayba Ayurvedic Scalp Lotion 100ml
Multi-treatment vegan scalp lotion, rich in natural ingredients. Restores the scalp and stimulates healthy hair growth. Soothing effect, anti-oxidant and highly moisturizing. Recovers the health of the hair and the scalp: maintenance and prevention of hair loss, slows hair aging, helps to eliminate dandruff and regulates sebaceous secretion.Product size: 100ml97% NATURAL ORIGIN100% VEGANACTIVE INGREDIENTSAmla & Avocado Fruit, Green Tea, Ginseng, Menthol, Lemon JuiceFREE FROMSalt, Paraben, Mineral Oil, Colorants, SiliconeHYPOALLERGENIC FRAGRANCEMystic Kerala WoodCRUELTY FREEHOW TO USEApply to the scalp and massage for a few minutes to promote penetration. Do not rinse. Daily use lotion.
