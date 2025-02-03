GEEPAS 2-Slice Sandwich Toasting Press & Grill

✅ AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, INDICATOR LIGHT - The automatic temperature control feature saves your sandwiches from overcooking or staying undercooked. This panini maker has built-in ‘power’ and ‘ready’ lights so you can remove the guess work and make full use of this product. This grill maker also has non-slip feet to provide safe, easy-to-handle cooking for all the family.

✅ PERFECT TOASTING, MODERN DESIGN, EASY TO USE: This panini maker comes in a sleek and stylish black and silver colour scheme to ensure that it looks good in your home. The ridged surface naturally removes fats meaning you can cook healthier. This product features a hinged lid which makes it ideal for toasting different sandwich thicknesses.

✅ NON-STICK, HEALTHY GRILLING: The non-stick coated plates allow for effortless food removal and easy cleaning. The ridged surface draws fatty juices away from your food resulting in less oil and fat, and healthier dishes.

✅ VERSATILE: This 750W 2 Slice Panini Maker is not only a great way to toast paninis, you can also warm and toast ciabatta, tea cakes, crumpets, pitta bread, tortillas or naan bread and use as an open grill for perfectly prepared meat, fish and veg. This is the ideal machine for your toasted sandwich needs making it a must-have accessory for your kitchen.

✅ 2 IN 1 SANDWICH PRESS & GRILL - Cook delicious toasted sandwiches or use as a grill for perfectly prepared meat, fish and veg, this grill can work as a panini press, sandwich maker, countertop steak grill and toaster machine. 750W high-power output with uniform heating technology allows you to quickly make a delicious meal.