Popmask Jet Setter Self Heating Jasmin Scent 5 Eye Masks

Soothe tired eyes and ease headaches with Popmask Jet Setter Self-Heating Eye Masks. Infused with a calming jasmine scent, these masks gently warm up in 30 seconds, providing up to 30 minutes of relaxing heat therapy. Perfect for migraines, headaches, dry eyes, and allergy relief, they create a spa-like experience anytime, anywhere. Individually packaged for travel-friendly comfort.

- Natural heat relief for headaches & migraines - Light steam vapor soothes dry, irritated eyes - Jasmine scent promotes relaxation & stress relief - Heats up in 30 seconds, lasts up to 30 minutes - Individually wrapped for easy use on the go

Ingredients

Outer sheet - Non woven fabrics. Heat cell - Iron Powder, Vermiculite, Activated carbon, Salt

