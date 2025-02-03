Popmask Calm Self Heating Chamomile Scented 5 Eye Masks

Popmask Calm Self-Heating Eye Masks provide soothing relief with natural steam heat, perfect for alleviating migraines, headaches, dry eyes, and allergies. Infused with a calming chamomile scent, these masks offer instant comfort, warming up in just 30 seconds. Designed for up to 30 minutes of gentle heat therapy, they help you relax, relieve irritation, and promote restful sleep. Each mask is individually packaged for convenience, making them ideal for use at home, work, or while traveling.

- Chamomile-scented for a calming experience - Self-heating for fast relief in 30 seconds - Lasts up to 30 minutes of soothing heat - Relieves dry, irritated eyes with gentle steam vapor - 5 individually packaged masks for convenience and travel

Ingredients

Outer Sheet: Non-Woven Fabrics Heat Cell: Iron Powder, Water, Vermiculite, Activated Carbon, Salt, Essence of Chamomile.

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)