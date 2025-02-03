Popmask Starry Eyes Self Heating 5 Eye Masks

Experience soothing relief with Popmask Starry Eyes Self-Heating Eye Masks. These fragrance-free masks heat up in just 30 seconds, offering natural comfort for headaches, migraines, dry eyes, and allergies. Designed for sensitive skin, they provide up to 30 minutes of lasting warmth, relieving discomfort and promoting relaxation. Perfect for on-the-go use, each mask is individually packaged for your convenience.

- Self-heating for instant relief in 30 seconds - Fragrance-free for a calming, scentless experience - Up to 30 minutes of soothing warmth - Individually packaged for convenience and travel - Relieves dry, irritated eyes with gentle steam

Ingredients

Iron powder, water, Vermiculite, Activated carbon, salt

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)