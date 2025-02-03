Popmask Jet Setter Self Heating 3 Travel Eye Mask

Soothe tired eyes and ease discomfort with the Popmask Jet Setter Self-Heating Travel Eye Mask. Designed for relaxation on the go, these masks provide gentle, natural heat relief for migraines, headaches, dry eyes, and allergies. Heating up in just 30 seconds, they deliver up to 30 minutes of comforting warmth, making them perfect for travel, work, or bedtime.

- Self-heating relief for headaches and sinus pressure - Soothes dry, irritated eyes with gentle steam - Heats up in 30 seconds for instant comfort - Promotes relaxation and better sleep anywhere - Pack of 3 individually wrapped masks for on-the-go use

Ingredients

Outer sheet - Non woven fabrics. Heat cell - Iron Powder, Vermiculite, Activated carbon, Salt

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)