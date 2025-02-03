Sensuous Frenzy Extreme Warming Gel 7ml, Valentines Gift for Her

Sensuous Frenzy Extreme Pleasure Warming Gel for Women is a 7ml water-based formula that enhances intimacy with its gentle warming effect. Designed to increase sensitivity and passion, it is pH-balanced for comfort and suitable for sensitive skin, providing a smooth, non-greasy sensation for a deeply satisfying experience.

- Water-based, non-greasy formula for smooth application - Gentle warming effect enhances intimacy and pleasure - pH-balanced and safe for sensitive skin - Heightens passion and sensitivity during intimacy - Compact 7ml size, perfect for discreet use

Ingredients

Aqua (water), Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Arginine, Hydroxypropyl Startch Phosphate, Angelica Polymorpha Sinensis (Dong quai) Root Extract, Dioscorea Villosa (Wild Yam) Root Extract, Serenoa Serrulata (Saw Palmetto) Fruit Extract, Bush Gardenia Essence, Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf Extract, Xylitol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Vanillyl Butyl Ether, Phenoxyethanol, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid Anhydrous

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)