Marketplace.
image 1 of Sensuous Frenzy Extreme Warming Gel 7ml, Valentines Gift for Her

Sensuous Frenzy Extreme Warming Gel 7ml, Valentines Gift for Her

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.49

£12.49/each

Sold and sent by Sol Retail

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sensuous Frenzy Extreme Warming Gel 7ml, Valentines Gift for Her
Sensuous Frenzy Extreme Pleasure Warming Gel for Women is a 7ml water-based formula that enhances intimacy with its gentle warming effect. Designed to increase sensitivity and passion, it is pH-balanced for comfort and suitable for sensitive skin, providing a smooth, non-greasy sensation for a deeply satisfying experience.
- Water-based, non-greasy formula for smooth application- Gentle warming effect enhances intimacy and pleasure- pH-balanced and safe for sensitive skin- Heightens passion and sensitivity during intimacy- Compact 7ml size, perfect for discreet use

Ingredients

Aqua (water), Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Arginine, Hydroxypropyl Startch Phosphate, Angelica Polymorpha Sinensis (Dong quai) Root Extract, Dioscorea Villosa (Wild Yam) Root Extract, Serenoa Serrulata (Saw Palmetto) Fruit Extract, Bush Gardenia Essence, Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf Extract, Xylitol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Vanillyl Butyl Ether, Phenoxyethanol, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid Anhydrous
Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)

View all Medication & Treatments

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here