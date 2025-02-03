Marketplace.
image 1 of Sensuous Edge Delay Gel 7ml, Valentines Gift for Him

Sensuous Edge Delay Gel 7ml, Valentines Gift for Him

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.49

£12.49/each

Sold and sent by Sol Retail

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sensuous Edge Delay Gel 7ml, Valentines Gift for Him
Sensuous Edge Delay Gel for Men is a 7ml solution designed to enhance intimacy by delaying climax and extending sensations for a more fulfilling experience. Its skin-friendly formula ensures comfort and sensitivity, while the compact size makes it perfect for discreet, on-the-go use, supporting improved sexual wellness anytime.
- Delays climax for longer-lasting intimacy- Enhances pleasure and mutual enjoyment- Skin-friendly formula for comfort and safety- Compact 7ml size for discretion and portability- Prolongs sensations for improved sexual wellness

Ingredients

Aqua (water), Hydroxypropyl Startch Phosphate, Glucono delta-lactone, Jojoba oil, Dicaprylyl ether, Ginkgo biloba leaf extract, Eleutherococcus senticosus (siberianginseng) root extract, Panax pseudoginseng root extract, Trichilia catigua (catuaba) bark extract, Tribulus terrestris (tribulus) fruit extract, Epimedium grandiflorum (Horny goat weed) leaf extract, Uncaria gambir, Xanthan gum, Sodium stearoyl glutamate, Sodium benzoate, Critric acid.
Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)

View all Medication & Treatments

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here