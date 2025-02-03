Sensuous Edge Delay Gel 7ml, Valentines Gift for Him

Sensuous Edge Delay Gel for Men is a 7ml solution designed to enhance intimacy by delaying climax and extending sensations for a more fulfilling experience. Its skin-friendly formula ensures comfort and sensitivity, while the compact size makes it perfect for discreet, on-the-go use, supporting improved sexual wellness anytime.

- Delays climax for longer-lasting intimacy - Enhances pleasure and mutual enjoyment - Skin-friendly formula for comfort and safety - Compact 7ml size for discretion and portability - Prolongs sensations for improved sexual wellness

Ingredients

Aqua (water), Hydroxypropyl Startch Phosphate, Glucono delta-lactone, Jojoba oil, Dicaprylyl ether, Ginkgo biloba leaf extract, Eleutherococcus senticosus (siberianginseng) root extract, Panax pseudoginseng root extract, Trichilia catigua (catuaba) bark extract, Tribulus terrestris (tribulus) fruit extract, Epimedium grandiflorum (Horny goat weed) leaf extract, Uncaria gambir, Xanthan gum, Sodium stearoyl glutamate, Sodium benzoate, Critric acid.

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)