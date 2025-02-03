King of Shaves 2-in-1 No Foam Shaving Cream, 175ml, Men

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact rinse thoroughly with clean warm water. Store in a cool place out of direct sunlight. Keep out of reach of children.

King of Shaves 2-in-1 No Foam Shave Cream & Daily Moisturiser’s rich dual-use formula will give you a superbly close and comfortable shave. It delivers enhanced razor glide and excellent blade performance leaving your skin incredibly smooth and hydrated, not dry and tight. After shaving, apply a pea sized amount and massage in to moisturise and protect your skin leaving it feeling matte and supple.

