Marketplace.
image 1 of PAW Patrol Bones & Teeth Chewables, 60 Vegan Tablets, No Sugar

PAW Patrol Bones & Teeth Chewables, 60 Vegan Tablets, No Sugar

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.49

£8.49/each

Sold and sent by Sol Retail

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PAW Patrol Immune Support Apple & Blackcurrant Chewables
PAW Patrol Immune Support Apple & Blackcurrant Chewables have been expertly formulated with 12 essential vitamins and minerals to help support the natural defence system of children. Each Chewable contains Vitamins B6, B12, C and D which contribute to the normal function of the immune system. With 60 Chewables in each pack, they are also vegan and vegetarian approved and contain no added sugar, artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
Pack size: 60g

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Isomalt, Xylitol, Sucralose), Sodium Ascorbate, Blackcurrant Juice Powder, Ascorbic Acid, GlazingAgents (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Calcium Carbonate, Polydextrose, Medium Chain Triglycerides), Apple Juice Powder, Zinc Citrate, Anti-Caking Agents (Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide), Natural Apple Flavouring, Natural Blackcurrant Flavouring, Elderberry Powder, D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acid Succinate, Nicotinamide, Ferrous Fumarate, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Grape Seed Extract, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Retinyl Acetate, Natural Colourants (Beetroot Red, Elderberry Concentrate), Cholecalciferol, Manganese Sulphate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Copper Sulphate, Cyanocobalamin, Folic Acid, Chromium Picolinate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Biotin.
Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)

View all Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here