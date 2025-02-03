PAW Patrol Bones & Teeth Chewables, Apple, 60 Vegan Tablets

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

IMPORTANT Food supplements must not replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Consult a doctor or pharmacist before giving to child if under medical supervision, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies or allergic to ingredients. Discontinue use and consult a doctor if adverse reactions occur. Formulated for children 2+ years. Contains Vitamin A. Do not take if you are pregnant or likely to become pregnant except on the advice of a doctor. Do not exceed suggested daily intake.

IMPORTANT Food supplements must not replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Consult a doctor or pharmacist before giving to child if under medical supervision, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies or allergic to ingredients. Discontinue use and consult a doctor if adverse reactions occur. Formulated for children 2+ years. Contains Vitamin A. Do not take if you are pregnant or likely to become pregnant except on the advice of a doctor. Do not exceed suggested daily intake.

PAW Patrol Bones & Teeth Apple & Blackcurrant Chewables have been expertly formulated with essential vitamins and minerals to help support growth and development. Each Chewable contains Vitamin D and Calcium which are needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children. They also contribute to the maintenance of normal teeth and muscle function. With 60 Chewables in each pack, they are vegan and vegetarian approved and contain no added sugar, artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

PAW Patrol Bones & Teeth Apple & Blackcurrant Chewables have been expertly formulated with essential vitamins and minerals to help support growth and development. Each Chewable contains Vitamin D and Calcium which are needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children. They also contribute to the maintenance of normal teeth and muscle function. With 60 Chewables in each pack, they are vegan and vegetarian approved and contain no added sugar, artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.