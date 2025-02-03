Nina Ricci Nina Eau de Toilette 80ml Gift Set

Gift set contains 80ml Eau De Toilette Spray, 10ml Eau De Toilette Roll-On and 75ml Body Lotion Nina by Nina Ricci is a Floral Fruity fragrance for women. Nina was launched in 2006. Top notes are Amalfi Lemon and Lime. Middle notes are Granny Smith apple, Praline, Peony and Datura. Base notes are Apple Tree, Musk and Virginia Cedar.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

