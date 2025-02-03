Marketplace.
GEEPAS 1400W Wet & Dry Drum Vacuum Cleaner

GEEPAS 1400W Wet & Dry Drum Vacuum Cleaner

GEEPAS 1400W Wet & Dry Drum Vacuum Cleaner
✅ POWERFUL CLEANING– Experience impressive power with our 1400W wet and dry vacuum cleaner, featuring a spacious 30L tank, a 4m cable and delivers a 19Kpa high suction power to clean up any wet or dry mess in your workshop or home.✅ WET OR DRY, BLOWER FUNCTION: Designed to effortlessly pick up both wet and dry particles, ensuring efficient cleaning for any tasks. Easily switch between wet and dry - A clever filter system and switchable floor nozzle makes it effortless to switch between wet and dry pick-up. Plug the suction hose into the exhaust port and turn this vacuum cleaner into a powerful blower to make light-work of sweeping chores.✅ 30L LARGE CAPACITY IRON TANK, CONVENIENT DRAINAGE: Its large 30L capacity ensures efficient cleaning of both wet and dry messes without the need for frequent emptying and a convenient drainage function with a handy valve, allowing effortless disposal of liquid waste.✅ HEPA FILTER AND VERSATILE ACCESSORIES: The HEPA cartridge filter effectively traps small dust particles, promoting a dust-free environment and comes with accessories including a 1.5m plastic suction hose with 2-piece extension tube, a floor nozzle for wet & dry cleaning along with carpets/ smooth flooring, a crevice nozzle, a round dusting brush & filter sponge, ensuring various cleaning capabilities.✅ PORTABLE DESIGN AND EASY STORAGE: A compact and portable design, equipped with 4 large castor wheels for easy manoeuvrability in various settings and also includes convenient storage solutions for neatly organizing the power cord and accessories.✅ USER-FRIENDLY OPERATION: Wet, dry, and blow functions controlled by a large, easy-to-use switch button. This makes switching between cleaning modes effortless and straightforward.
