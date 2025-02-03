Wanderflower Luxury Slipper & Foot Care Gift Set

Pamper your feet with the Wanderflower Luxury Slippers & Foot Care Gift Set, the ultimate indulgence for relaxation and self-care.

Perfect for gifting or treating yourself, this set offers a soothing and luxurious foot care experience.

The set includes a pair of plush, cream open-back mule slippers, crafted from soft faux fur fabric, designed to provide comfort and style.

These slippers are free size, fitting up to UK size 7, making them a versatile gift option.

Complementing the slippers are two generous 250ml tubes of eucalyptus and verbena-scented foot care products.

The foot scrub gently exfoliates, leaving your feet soft and refreshed, while the foot lotion deeply hydrates and nourishes your skin.

Infused with calming eucalyptus and refreshing verbena, these vegan-friendly products are paraben and SLS-free, ensuring a natural and soothing experience for your skin.