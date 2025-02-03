European Map Floor Puzzle (48pc)

Curious explorers can travel the world with our colourful and engaging 48-piece floor puzzle. As they move across the continent, they can learn about famous landmarks for each European country as well as the national flags.

Place the jigsaw pieces together to create a beautiful scene. The floor puzzle's giant size makes it perfect for group play as friends and family can join in.

Our Europe jigsaw puzzle encourages children's social skills as they discuss what each geographical illustration represents. Comes with an information sheet filled with 12 facts. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials and conforms to current European safety standards.

European Map Floor Puzzle product features: