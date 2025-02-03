Construction Site Floor Puzzle (48 piece)

It's a busy day down at the Construction Site! This wooden floor puzzle will captivate young minds as they watch the scene unfold, piece by piece. This 48 piece set features a brightly coloured, traditional scene of a busy construction site.

There is plenty to look at and talk about, which makes completing this puzzle a fun parent-child activity. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Age 2+ years. Height: 27cm, Width: 28.5cm, Depth: 6cm.