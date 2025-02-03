Marketplace.
Animal Patterns Puzzle

Animal Patterns Puzzle

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Animal Patterns Puzzle

Each of the brightly coloured pieces in this wooden animal puzzle features a cut away area in the middle. This makes them easy to pick up and helps youngsters spot the perfect match as the pattern on the base peeps through. Each chunky wooden puzzle piece is generously sized to make it easier for little hands to lift, grasp, examine and replace. Helps to develop dexterity, matching skills and concentration. The wooden base boards of Bigjigs Toys puzzles are printed with images or colours to aid the learning process and add educational value. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. 9 puzzle pieces.

Sold by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

View all Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here