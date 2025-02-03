Animal Patterns Puzzle

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Each of the brightly coloured pieces in this wooden animal puzzle features a cut away area in the middle. This makes them easy to pick up and helps youngsters spot the perfect match as the pattern on the base peeps through. Each chunky wooden puzzle piece is generously sized to make it easier for little hands to lift, grasp, examine and replace. Helps to develop dexterity, matching skills and concentration. The wooden base boards of Bigjigs Toys puzzles are printed with images or colours to aid the learning process and add educational value. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. 9 puzzle pieces.

