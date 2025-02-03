GEEPAS Two-Slice Omelette Maker

✅ HEALTHY OMELETTES – With this egg cooker, you don't need oil or butter for the cooking process. Non-stick surface allows you to lift your cooked omelettes from the cooking plates easily and with no mess. Create and enjoy delicious chef-quality omelettes without the need for flipping or turning with this electric, two-sided omelette pan.

✅ MAKES 2 OMELETTES AT ONCE, 14MM DEEP PLATES -- Cook 2 omelettes at once without any flipping required, with different fillings (14mm Deep cooking plates) of choice & can also be used to cook fried & scrambled eggs. The machine is so easy to use with lights to indicate 'pre-heating' and 'ready'.

✅ NON-STICK OMELETTE MAKER -- The dual omelette maker plates have a non-stick coating so your omelette and its fillings can be neatly removed. It can be used to make perfectly fluffy omelettes, cakes, pastries and much more with little or no oil.

✅ EXTRA ADDED FEATURES - With the cool-touch handle, you can open your compact omelette cooker safely and remove your tasty creations without any hassle. Also features non-slip feet and cord storage Along with Automatic temperature control and Indicator Lights.

✅ 2 YEARS MANUFACTURER WARRANTY INCLUDED