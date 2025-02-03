Ariete X-Vapor Delux Steam Cleaner For Floors Carpets Car Upholstery Garments And Windows 1500W Steam Ready 8 Minutes White

Steam cleaning has many advantages, among which is the use of a "dry" steam that not only cleans but disinfects, eliminating germs, bacteria, mites, etc. without using detergents or other products. The Ariete Deluxe Steam Cleaner (4146) features a removable 1.6 litre tank and is ideal for cleaning tiles, radiators, showers, ovens, hobs and all surfaces that require daily cleaning and hygiene. Thanks to the practical compartment in the base you can store the 13 included accessories, including 2 flexible tube accessories, an adapter nozzle, an adapter for the floor brush, a floor brush, a window brush, a large round brush, a small round brush, a funnel, a measuring cup, a high pressure nozzle, a upholstery brush and a cover that can be cleaned in the washing machine for the floor brush. Works with a power of 1500 W and 5 bar pressure, ensuring the most optimal and efficient cleaning. It features a steam regulator and a detergent attachment, which is very useful in the case of difficult or deep dirt. Its cap and safety gun prevents any kind of risk during use and the power indicator alerts you when the steam cleaner is ready to use. Don't let dirt build up and get a daily home cleaning with the Ariete Deluxe Steam Cleaner

