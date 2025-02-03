Homedics Gel Back Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat for Back Neck Black

Compact, comforting and the closest you can get to a real massage at home. HoMedics Gel Massage range is premium, it's cool technology in more ways than one. Gel massage therapy is the next generation of home relaxation with a sleek and contemporary finish.

Soothing heat comforts and warms tired muscles Versatile design makes it easy to massage your neck, shoulder, legs, lumbar Gel massager nodes for a softer touch

