GEEPAS 2200W 2-Speed Hair Dryer

✅ POWERFUL HAIRDRYER - A powerful hairdryer with the drying performance of a 2200W means your hair dries fast with less heat – helping you protect your hair and gives you a controlled & concentrated style that remains still day & night.

✅ 2 SPEED AND 3 TEMPERATURE SETTINGS - Whatever your hair type, whatever your style, there’s a 3 heat setting and 2 speed settings that’s just right for you to help you achieve a perfect result for finishing and setting your style.

✅ COOL SHOT FUNCTION - This hair dryer has a cool shot button. Its name is self-explanatory as it gives a cool blow to the hair and is very useful for setting a hairstyle it in the place which is used at the end of your styling session to set your style. This makes your hairstyle last longer as it does not get disheveled easily. And Hang-up hook to store easily.

✅ ELEGANT CONCENTRATOR- Concentrator nozzle directs airflow to reduce fly away hairs and create a smooth finish and Set your style with a final blast of air using the Cool Shot setting

✅ 2-YEAR WARRANTY - It has compact design, giving you quick drying results with every use. Comes with 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty.