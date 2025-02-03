Marketplace.
image 1 of GEEPAS 2200W 2-Speed Hair Dryer

GEEPAS 2200W 2-Speed Hair Dryer

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Western International Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

GEEPAS 2200W 2-Speed Hair Dryer
✅ POWERFUL HAIRDRYER - A powerful hairdryer with the drying performance of a 2200W means your hair dries fast with less heat – helping you protect your hair and gives you a controlled & concentrated style that remains still day & night.✅ 2 SPEED AND 3 TEMPERATURE SETTINGS - Whatever your hair type, whatever your style, there’s a 3 heat setting and 2 speed settings that’s just right for you to help you achieve a perfect result for finishing and setting your style.✅ COOL SHOT FUNCTION - This hair dryer has a cool shot button. Its name is self-explanatory as it gives a cool blow to the hair and is very useful for setting a hairstyle it in the place which is used at the end of your styling session to set your style. This makes your hairstyle last longer as it does not get disheveled easily. And Hang-up hook to store easily.✅ ELEGANT CONCENTRATOR- Concentrator nozzle directs airflow to reduce fly away hairs and create a smooth finish and Set your style with a final blast of air using the Cool Shot setting✅ 2-YEAR WARRANTY - It has compact design, giving you quick drying results with every use. Comes with 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty.
Sold by Western International Group (Western International Group UK Ltd)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here