Modern LED Mother and Child Floor Lamp in Matte Black with Memory Dimmer Buttons

Modern designer mother and child standing floor lamp with fully adjustable reading light as well as the main uplighter which can be angled in any direction. Finished in matte black metal giving this item a contemporary and stylish look. Suitable for any room in the house or business including hallway, living room, bedroom, kitchen, office, dining room, etc. Features two memory dimmer buttons controlling the main uplighter and reading light. Simply press and hold until the light level is what you desire. Product dimensions as follows: Height: 180cm, Width: 25cm, Length: 25cm. Includes 20w 2200 lumens (main light) and 4w 450 lumens (reading light) 3000k warm white LED - equivalent to approximately a total of 200w incandescent light. Complete with 3-year electrical guarantee (bulbs are integrated and cannot be replaced). Approximate 20,000 - 30,000 hours lifespan.

