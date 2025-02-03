GEEPAS Retro Mini Popcorn Maker

✅ EASY TO USE - This popcorn maker has a very simple mechanism and can be used to make delicious, fresh and healthy, homemade theatre style popcorn; perfect for movie nights at home. It's super simple to use too! Just add some kernels to the inner chamber, switch it on and wait for the popping; in no time at all you'll have a healthier, low calorie, fat free snack.

✅ BRING THE CINEMA EXPERIENCE HOME: Level up your at-home movie nights with the Geepas popcorn maker, perfect as a novelty gift for loved ones or a little something different to treat yourself.

✅ RETRO CHARM: Bringing that classic touch to your kitchen décor, your vintage popcorn machine will brighten up your countertop with a bold splash of retro red, transporting you straight to the theatre!

✅ HEALTHY SNACKING: Thanks to the hot air circulation system, your 1200W popcorn maker machine requires no butter or oil, producing delicious fat-free and fibre-fuelled film night treats every time.

✅ 2 YEARS MANUFACTURER WARRANTY