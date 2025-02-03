GEEPAS 3L Electric Deep Fat Fryer

✅ 3L CAPACITY, A GREAT ADDITION TO ANY KITCHEN - This deep fryer has a capacity of 3L, suitable for making burgers chips fish chicken doughnuts fritters chocolate bars egg rolls fried chips French fries and can take on almost any frying recipe you desire. Compact enough to fit on a countertop or be stored away if needed, but big enough to cook A delicious meal. Great for domestic kitchens, flats, caravans, holiday homes & student accommodation. ✅ STAINLESS STEEL HOUSING, VIEWING WINDOW - Stainless steel housing with viewing window in lid which lets you see how golden your fried food is getting so you can remove it at the right point for serving and prevents Oil Splashes. It has a oil container to keep hot oil safely inside the appliance when in use and non-stick removable for easy cleaning. With a detachable basket and foldable cool-touch handle you can easily and safely lower your food into the hot oil, with no risk of burning. ✅ TEMPERATURE CONTROL - Adjustable thermostat with indicator light, from 130-190°C, meaning you are in complete control of your cooking. Capable of frying many different foods such as deliciously crisp fries, onion rings, fried chicken, battered fish, calamari, and vegetables to make tempura or for those with a sweet tooth why not try doughnuts, churros, bananas and other fruits to make fritters. Even try more exotic foods like croquettes, samosas, spring rolls and so much more. ✅ MULTIPURPOSE DEEP FAT FRYER – Perfect for frying sweet and savoury recipes including chips, fish, chicken, doughnuts, fritters, chocolate bars, spring rolls and more! Features a cool touch handle safety cut out and overheat protection, it shuts off the device when it reaches to maximum temperature. ✅ PACKED FULL OF SAFETY FEATURES: Lock & release system & 30 min safety timer eliminates the risk of overheating giving you total peace of mind in the kitchen. The Multi-Function handle & Lid allows you to remove the cooking basket safely, without exposure to hot oil. ✅ EASY TO CLEAN– Featuring a non-stick inner pan, the fryer takes the hassle out of post-use cleaning, the non-stick pan lets you simply wipe away any remaining debris with a soft cloth, for a perfectly clean result, ready for the fryers next use! Or can be removed for thorough washing.

Sold by Western International Group (Western International Group UK Ltd)