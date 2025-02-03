Marketplace.
GEEPAS Retro Alarm Clock - White White

✅ SLEEK CHROME SILVER CASE: The Geepas Twin Bell Alarm Clock features a chrome silver case, adding a touch of modern elegance to any space. This Retro Twin Bell Alarm Clock is made with a chrome solid structure that can be placed in the living room, bedside, office etc.✅ EMBOSSED DIAL NUMBERS WITH GLASS LENS: The dial of the clock boasts embossed numbers, creating a classic and timeless design that adds a charming element to your timekeeping. Equipped with a glass lens, this clock ensures clear visibility which helps to read the time clearly and enhances the overall aesthetic and functionality.✅ STEP MOVEMENT PRECISION, NIGHT LIGHT: Experience accurate timekeeping with the step movement mechanism, guaranteeing smooth and precise motion for reliable performance. The clock also features a built-in light function that glows when switched on helping you to see time during night-time without disturbing your sleep✅ VERSATILE BELL: Enjoy a delightful wake-up experience with the iconic twin bell design, which makes a loud noise to wake up from your sleep. Wake up promptly at the sound of the alarm bell, ensuring a punctual start to the day.✅ CONVENIENT BATTERY OPERATION: Powered by just 1 AA battery (not included), the Geepas Twin Bell Alarm Clock offers hassle-free placement without the need for cords, ensuring convenience.✅ A PREFERRED GIFT CHOICE: The exquisite small alarm clock is also an ideal gift for family and friends. The travel alarm clock is suitable as a surprise for daily gifts such as birthday gifts, Mother's Day gifts, Father's Day gifts, and Christmas gifts!
