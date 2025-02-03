GEEPAS Electric Rechargeable Beard Trimmer

✅ RECHARGEABLE DESIGN: Our hair clippers with just 1.5 Hours of charging, you'll have 180 Mins of cordless use. The beard trimmer men is equipped with a LED display that shows the battery life, alerting you when it's time to charge, lock & oil bottle icon.

✅ DETACHABLE & WASHABLE BLADES - Three replaceable trimmer heads of the beard trimmer men are made of stainless steel, allowing you to detach and wash clean with the rinse water; while the hair residues inside the beard trimmer, please gently clean with the brush included.

✅ STAINLESS STEEL BLADE ALLOY – Blades are designed with stainless steel for superior performance. The finer the teeth, the finer the quality. Rechargeable multi-cut hair clipper features the power drive cutting system that cuts through even the thickest hair. It ensures maximum durability and ensure the best cutting performance.

✅ TRIM, EDGE, MORE STYLING OPTIONS – Includes 4 haircut limit combs ranging from 1/3/5/7mm length to give you more styling options than ever. Now you can try out the latest styles in the same professional way. Creates fine lines, contours and details, great hair trimmer for men.