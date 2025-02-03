The Sleep Collection Blended Essential Oils Set

Unwind and relax with this Sleep collection of ready to use, blended essential oils. The set contains 4 x 10ml bottles with a dropper tool lid, helping to apply just the right amount of oil for each use.

The scents you’ll discover in this set are:

Nightfall – Lavender & Vertiver,

Restore – Calming Chamomile,

Starry Sky – Lavender & Patchouli,

Unwind – Rose Geranium