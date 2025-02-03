Marketplace.
image 1 of Carnilove Reindeer Adult Cat 400g (5 Packs)

Carnilove Reindeer Adult Cat 400g (5 Packs)

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Carnilove Reindeer Cat Food
Grain-free & potato-free Formula for adult cats with access to outdoors. Complete cat food.75% WILD-ORIGIN MEATS.In order to keep fit, adult cats need food rich in quality proteins with adequate and balanced levels of essential amino acids.Formulated with respect for the natural composition of the feline diet. Because it contains high levels of natural antioxidants, unsaturated fats, and omega-3 fatty acids, reindeer meat is ideal for restoring energy after every catty adventure.With forest fruits, vegetables, and herbs, the formula provides the nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants essential to maintaining top physical condition and building natural immunity every day.
Pack size: 2000g

Ingredients

reindeer meat meal (28%), wild boar meat meal (28%), yellow peas (18%), chicken fat (preserved with tocopherols, 13%), chicken liver (4%), tapioca starch (2%), salmon oil (2%), apples (1%), carrots (1%), flaxseed (1%), chickpeas (1%), hydrolysed crustacean shells (a source of glucosamine, 0, 026%), cartilage extract (a source of chondroitin, 0, 016%), brewer´s yeast (a source of mannan-oligosaccharides, 0, 016%), chicory root (a source of fructo-oligosaccharides, 0, 012%), yucca schidigera (0, 01%), algae (0, 01%), psyllium (0, 01%), thyme (0, 01%), rosemary (0, 01%), oregano (0, 01%), cranberries (0, 0008%), blueberries (0, 0008%), raspberries (0, 0008%).

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here