Carnilove Reindeer Adult Cat 400g (5 Packs)

Carnilove Reindeer Cat Food

Grain-free & potato-free Formula for adult cats with access to outdoors. Complete cat food. 75% WILD-ORIGIN MEATS. In order to keep fit, adult cats need food rich in quality proteins with adequate and balanced levels of essential amino acids. Formulated with respect for the natural composition of the feline diet. Because it contains high levels of natural antioxidants, unsaturated fats, and omega-3 fatty acids, reindeer meat is ideal for restoring energy after every catty adventure. With forest fruits, vegetables, and herbs, the formula provides the nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants essential to maintaining top physical condition and building natural immunity every day.

Pack size: 2000g

Ingredients

reindeer meat meal (28%), wild boar meat meal (28%), yellow peas (18%), chicken fat (preserved with tocopherols, 13%), chicken liver (4%), tapioca starch (2%), salmon oil (2%), apples (1%), carrots (1%), flaxseed (1%), chickpeas (1%), hydrolysed crustacean shells (a source of glucosamine, 0, 026%), cartilage extract (a source of chondroitin, 0, 016%), brewer´s yeast (a source of mannan-oligosaccharides, 0, 016%), chicory root (a source of fructo-oligosaccharides, 0, 012%), yucca schidigera (0, 01%), algae (0, 01%), psyllium (0, 01%), thyme (0, 01%), rosemary (0, 01%), oregano (0, 01%), cranberries (0, 0008%), blueberries (0, 0008%), raspberries (0, 0008%).

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)