Bathroom Cube 410mm Cloakroom Vanity Unit with Basin - Gloss White - (Impact) - Brassware Not Included White

The Impact Cube 410mm Cloakroom Vanity Unit with Basin elegantly adds modern flair to your bathroom suite. Perfect for smaller bathroom settings, this Cloakroom Unit is part of the Impact Bathroom Furniture Collection, which stands out once installed. The cube cloakroom unit adds ample storage space and easy access to everyday essentials and toiletries with a spacious washing area.The soft-closing hinge prevents any accidental wear and tear in everyday family bathrooms. In addition, optional basin mixers are available to add a distinctive and eye-catching finish to the vanity unit.Create your dream bathroom design today with the Impakt Furniture range. Practical and functional, this Vanity Unit has been made in the EU and features a sharp squared and angular profile. Finally, this vanity unit includes a 2-year manufacturer's guarantee for peace of mind when purchasing. Product Details:Cloakroom Unit Basin Included Gloss White Finish One Soft-Closing Door Ideal for Smaller Bathrooms Chrome Handle (Black Finish Available) Pre-Drilled Basin Made in the EU Basin Mixer Not Included Squared Design Width: 410mm Depth: 220mm 2-Year Manufacturer's Guarantee

Vanity unit & basin set Bathroom Cabinet Perfect for the Modern Bathroom Style

Sold by iLikeStores Ltd