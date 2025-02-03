Living and Home Set of 4 Wall-Mounted Metal Wire Spice Racks

This spice rack organizer set by Living and Home is a space-saving essential for your kitchen, pantry or cabinets! This handy setcomes with 4 separate shelves that can accommodate most standard spice jars and containers to integrated spice racks, you can mountthese racks in any position for your convenience, and you can even set up a unique configuration to suit your room style. The industrial-looking wiredesignmakes for a stylish addition to any home décor. Features Set of 4 wall mount spice rack organizers save counter space. Open shelves make it easy to take out your most used spices. Durable metal construction, rust and corrosion resistant. Equipped with adhesive hooks, easy to install on any smooth surface. Specifications Overall Dimensions: 29cm W x 6.5cm D x 6.5cm H Material: Metal Finish: Black Number of Shelves: 4 Package Content 4 x Spice Racks Package Specifications Package Dimensions (WxDxH): 30 x 16.5 x 7cm Gross Weight: 1.1kg Notes： 1. Pictures may not reflect the actual colour of the item due to differences between monitors or colour reflections from monitor lighting, backgrounds, etc. 2. Please allow 1-3cm error due to manual measurement.

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)