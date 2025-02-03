Original Products Oliphant Fairground Candy Grabber Red

Bring the excitement of the fairground into your home with the Oliphant Fairground Candy Grabber in vibrant red. This nostalgic and fun-filled candy grabber machine is perfect for creating memorable moments with family and friends. Whether you're hosting a party, enjoying family time, or simply indulging in a bit of retro fun, the Oliphant Candy Grabber adds a delightful touch of amusement to any occasion. Modeled after traditional fairground candy grabber machines, this retro-inspired device brings back fond memories of carnival games and funfair delights. Its bright red exterior and clear front panel with colorful lights instantly attract attention and evoke a sense of nostalgia.

The candy grabber features a joystick and three control buttons (move left, move right, and grab) that allow players to maneuver the claw and attempt to grab candy or small toys.

It's a thrilling and interactive experience that appeals to both children and adults alike. Bring the joy and thrill of the fairground home with the Oliphant Fairground Candy Grabber Red.

Whether you're reliving childhood memories or creating new ones, this candy grabber machine promises hours of amusement and enjoyment for everyone. Treat yourself and loved ones to a delightful gaming experience that combines retro charm with modern entertainment.

Cleaning: Wipe the exterior of the candy grabber with a soft, damp cloth to remove any dust or fingerprints. Avoid using harsh cleaners or abrasive materials that may scratch the surface. Made from high-quality plastic. Dimensions: 10.5 inches (length) x 7.5 inches (width) x 13.5 inches (height).