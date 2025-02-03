Marketplace.
image 1 of iMusic Pillow

iMusic Pillow

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by Brandvine

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

iMusic Pillow
The iMusic Pillow is the comfortable and considerate way to listen to music and podcasts in bed. With sleep habits being a common cause of arguments between couples – the iMusic Pillow could become your customer’s new best friend. The standard sized pillow houses a hidden speaker inside, through which chosen music or podcasts can be played. Music is transferred to the pillow using adapted headphone technology and your media player, connected by the pillow’s 3.5mm audio cable. The pillow plays chosen music or podcasts at a comfortable listening level, entertaining the person lying on it whilst leaving their partner to sleep. The iMusic Pillow is also very useful to drown out snoring partners. Pillow cover is made from 80% Polyester, and 20% cotton.Speaker Specification:External dimension: 70mmInside speaker: 57mmOutput: 0.5wProduct Packaging with the following languages:EnglishFrenchGermanSpanishItalianCzechDutch
Sold by Brandvine (Brandvine Limited)

View all Smart Home

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here