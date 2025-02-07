Gtech StyleOnic Turbo ION Compact Straighteners (Teal)

Trust Gtech to bring hair styling to the next level. Our new StyleOnic straighteners use advanced IONIC technology to minimize frizz and static, lock in moisture and deliver a healthy shine. Its compact, lightweight design comes packed with smart features that give you salon quality results whatever your hair type, with every use. We’re always finding ways to save you time, and the Gtech StyleOnic uses advanced IONIC technology to give you stunning results in minutes. It closes the cuticle layer to seal in your hair’s natural moisture. Now you can enjoy creating the smoothness and shine you’d expect from a salon, and then some. We all have different styling needs. Whether your hair’s long, short, curly, thick or fine, the StyleOnic lets you adjust the temperature from 140 to 230 degrees with advanced digital settings on a bright LED display. Whatever style you’re after, the Gtech look is guaranteed to suit you. If you’re a regular user of straighteners, you’ll know that it’s all about the plates. Ours are coated with tourmaline and glide through your hair, automatically adjusting to its thickness. No more dragging or snagging. Just a stunning finish and glossy shine.

Turbo ION technology for amazing smoothness and shine. Ultra-fast heat up time of up to 210 degrees in 60 seconds (max temp of 230). Ceramic tourmaline coated plates to care for and adjust to your hair type. 10 LED temperature settings to customize to your individual styling needs. Compact and lightweight for home or travel with a plate lock function

Sold by Gtech (Grey Technology Limited)