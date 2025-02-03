Backbone One Carrying Case, PlayStation Edition White

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Protect your Backbone One - PlayStation Edition in style, at home or on the move. This lightweight, portable carrying case stores your Backbone safely and efficiently. A firm outer shell and molded interior provides protection against bumps, rattles and drops. The gray felt molded shell has a soft feel, debossed Backbone logo and slim profile which present a sleek and premium feel. A bonded, low profile zipper guarantees easy access wherever you go without interrupting the Carrying Case’s clean appearance. Works with all Backbone One and Backbone One - PlayStation Edition controllers for iOS and Android and fits with the Backbone iPhone 13/14 adapter installed.

Protect your Backbone One - PlayStation Edition in style, at home or on the move. This lightweight, portable carrying case stores your Backbone safely and efficiently. A firm outer shell and molded interior provides protection against bumps, rattles and drops. The gray felt molded shell has a soft feel, debossed Backbone logo and slim profile which present a sleek and premium feel. A bonded, low profile zipper guarantees easy access wherever you go without interrupting the Carrying Case’s clean appearance. Works with all Backbone One and Backbone One - PlayStation Edition controllers for iOS and Android and fits with the Backbone iPhone 13/14 adapter installed.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.