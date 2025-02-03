Interiors By Premier Durable Over Door Small Rail, Versatile Rust Proof Hanging Rail, Light Weight Slim Design Towel Hanging Rail

Upgrade your kitchen or bathroom organization with the Interiors By Premier Over Door Small Rail, a versatile over-the-door towel holder designed to maximize space efficiency and provide convenient storage solutions. Crafted from strong stainless steel with a sleek silver finish, this small rail is not only durable but also resistant to corrosion, ensuring it retains its stylish appearance for years to come. Measuring at H8 x L7 x W23cm and weighing only 0.11kg, the over the door towel rail boasts a slim and compact design that effortlessly fits over standard cupboard doors, offering extra hanging space for towels, aprons, or even small kitchen utensils. Equipped with a pair of large hooks, it easily slides over cupboard doors, providing a hassle-free installation process without the need for drilling or permanent fixtures. Rest assured, your kitchen towel rail arrives damage-free, scratch less, and dent-free, ready to be seamlessly integrated into your home decor. Its easy maintenance requirements make it a practical choice for busy households – simply wipe clean with a soft damp cloth to keep it looking as good as new. But the versatility of the towel rail doesn't end there – it's not just for towels! Transform it into a towel ladder, towel rack, or bathroom towel storage solution, and discover endless possibilities for organizing your home with style and efficiency.

Extra hanging space Designed for quick and easy use Slim design Strong stainless steel Durable

Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)