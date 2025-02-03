Marketplace.
image 1 of Over Door Over Door 6 Hook Hanger

Over Door Over Door 6 Hook Hanger

No ratings yet

Write a review

£13.99

£13.99/each

Sold and sent by Premier Housewares

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Over Door Over Door 6 Hook Hanger
The hanger system securely fits over a door. Each of the three hangers holds two garments, the top section slightly extended to prevent clothing from becoming entangled. Its reflective chrome finish gives it a contemporary look.
6 hooksReflective chrome finishRounded tipsEasy to useEveryday use
Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here