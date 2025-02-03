Marketplace.
T-Rex Tunnel

£16.99

£16.99/each

T-Rex Tunnel

Our T-Rex Tunnel takes youngsters on a Jurassic adventure as they dare to pass their trains through the tunnel and avoid the fierce T-Rex and Pterodactyl guarding her nest. Engages young minds and adds another dimension to each wooden train set play session.

This wooden train accessory is ideal for adding different areas of interest; it can help segment different dino playscenes either side of the tunnel. Measuring 13cm in length, the T-Rex Tunnel is the perfect size for little hands to pull their toy trains through each side. Pair with our Dinosaur Wooden Railway for lots of prehistoric fun.

The T-Rex Tunnel can be paired up with other wooden train accessories, such as bridges and level crossings to enhance the imaginative play experience. Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail. Crafted from high quality, sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood and conforms to current European safety standards.

T-Rex Tunnel product features:

  • Made from FSC® Certified wood
  • 13cm L x 9.5cm H x 14cm W
  • 3 years +
  • Compatible with other wooden railway brands
