To infinity and beyond! Get ready for some high-flying fun with Tiger Tribe's Speed Glider rocket toy, which can reach impressive heights and distances of up to 33 metres. To send the rocket soaring into the sky, all you need to do is pull back the elastic band, aim and release.
You could race your rocket against friends to see who can launch it the farthest or simply enjoy the thrill of watching it fly through the air. The innovative elastic band mechanism means the Speed Glider is battery-free and very easy to use.
The Speed Glider also comes with a set of stickers, so you can customise your toy rocket and make it your own. Perfect for outdoor play at the park, beach or in your garden!
Speed Glider product features:
|Type
|Garden Games
