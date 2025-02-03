GEEPAS 11-in-1 Rechargeable Multi Grooming Kit

✅ 11 in 1 ULTIMATE GROOMING KIT - Precision shaving system design including beard/hair/nose trimmer, body groomer. The package comes with 11 accessories, everything you need to get started on the grooming. It includes a Precision trimmer head Ear/Nose trimmer, Hair Clipper, Micro Head Shaver, Beard Trimmer, Cleaning Brush, BS Adaptor, 4 Coms for Hair clipper (3mm, 6mm, 9mm, 12mm), 1 comb for beard trimmer.

✅ CHARGING STAND - This device charges really fast. With an rechargeable 1.2V Ni-mh 700mah battery, a single complete charge requires only 2 hours. Long-lasting lithium battery is perfect for travelling.

✅ MOVING & STANDING BLADES RUN TOGETHER - The stainless steel moving and standing blades with precision gap, deep close to the skin, more pruning and low-friction heat, doesn’t produce high-temperature scalded your skin.

✅ MICRO SHAVER - This flexible shaving heads follows every curve of your face and neck to give you a comfortable and smooth shave even in tough to reach areas.

✅ FULL HAIR TRIMMER - This hair clipper can capture more hair in each stroke for faster trimming, hair cutting and fading suitable for backhand carving hair design.

✅ BODY TRIMMER - This body groomer provides a good and painless experience of pruning. Precision clearance, durable, low friction heat, will not produce high temperature scald skin.

✅ NOSE & EAR TRIMMER - The nose trimmer quickly trims unwanted nose and ear hair with safe and smoothly.

✅ PRECISION TRIMMER - The narrow design of the precision trimmer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

✅ 2 YEARS MANUFACTURER WARRANTY