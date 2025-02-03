GEEPAS 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner - Black

✅ DUAL FUNCTIONALITY: This corded stick and handheld vacuum cleaner combines powerful suction with a compact 0.5L capacity, easily converting between stick and handheld models for efficient and flexible cleaning. Use as a corded vacuum for carpets and hard floors, or telescopic extension tube for higher hard-to-reach areas like ceilings and curtains and no need to charge

✅ HANDHELD CLEANING: Transforms into a handheld vacuum that is perfect for staircases, cars, upholstery and pet hair, with included crevice and brush tool for effective cleaning of difficult-to-reach areas.

✅ POWERFUL CYCLONIC SUCTION: The cyclonic suction provides consistent airflow, effortlessly sucking up and breaking down dirt from all floor types for a thorough clean.

✅ 0.5 LITRE DUST TANK: Stores and collects larger amounts of dirt and debris, with a quick release function making it easy to empty

✅ EFFORTLESS CLEANING: The detachable crevice/dusting tool and 5m cord are perfect for getting into nooks and crannies. The easy-to-use rocker pedal on the floor head allows you to conveniently switch between carpet and hard floor modes. Easily release the 0.5 litre dust canister into the bin with the “one-click” emptying system.

✅ HEPA FILTER: With its powerful corded design and cyclonic technology, you can be sure that you’re picking up even the most invisible dust and dirt particles and eliminating them from the air. The HEPA filter traps dust, pet hair, and other allergens - perfect for alleviating allergy symptoms.

✅ COMPACT & AGILE: This Vacuum cleaner is as efficient as it is lightweight. At just 3.05 kg, you can easily carry it wherever you clean, whether it’s room to room, sofas or up and down the stairs. Once the job is done, wash the filter, detach the attachments and store. Product dimensions are 13.3x 23.3 x 111 cm. Washable HEPA Filter And Wall Mount Bracket Inclusive.