GEEPAS Humidifier for Bedroom, 2.6L - White

✅ 2.6 LITER CAPACITY WITH 360-DEGREE ROTATABLE NOZZLE - With a generous 2.6-liter water tank capacity, the GEEPAS Ultrasonic Humidifier ensures uninterrupted operation, eliminating the hassle of frequent refills. Maximum evaporation rate at 200 ml per hour. Its 360-degree rotatable nozzle allows for customizable mist dispersion, ensuring every corner of your room receives the perfect amount of moisture.

✅ NIGHT LIGHT, TWO-SPEED WITH TOUCH PANEL - Experience personalized comfort with the two-speed mist output adjustment feature, effortlessly controlled via the intuitive touch panel. Whether you prefer a gentle mist or a more robust output, this humidifier caters to your needs with precision. It comes with night light which can be switched off to have a peaceful sleep.

✅ AUTO STOP, BASE TRAY FOR AROMATIC OILS - Rest assured with the auto-stop function, which automatically shuts off the humidifier when the water tank is empty, enhancing safety and conserving energy. And for added ambiance, utilize the base tray to infuse your space with your favourite aromatic oils, creating a personalized oasis of relaxation.

✅ LARGE COVERAGE, ADVANCED PP AND CERAMIC FILTERS - Designed for spaces up to 10 square meters, this humidifier is perfect for bedrooms, offices, nurseries, and more. And with its advanced PP and ceramic filters, it purifies and softens water before dispersing it into the air, ensuring clean and hygienic mist for you and your family.

✅ 35db NOISE LEVEL - Say goodbye to dry air discomfort with the cool mist operation, providing refreshing moisture without altering room temperature. Plus, with a maximum noise level of just 35dB, enjoy whisper-quiet operation day and night.