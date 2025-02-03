GEEPAS 1200W Electric Popcorn Maker

✅ EASY TO USE – It couldn’t get simpler than this to make delicious, fresh and healthy, homemade theatre style popcorn for perfect movie nights at home. With just a push of a button, now you can sit back and enjoy fresh homemade healthier, low calorie and fat free popcorn. ✅ AIR CIRCULATION COOKING - A powerful 1200 watt heating element allows hot air to circulate rapidly throughout the machine, ensuring the popcorn is cooked that much more swiftly. ✅ ELEGANT DESIGN - This popcorn maker has a stylish and compact design. It has black ON/OFF switch. This top of this maker has a spout, and your popcorn gets collected in a bowl without causing a mess. It makes it super easy to get the popcorn out. Also, it makes cleaning a breeze since no butter or oil is involved, meaning all you need to do is wipe clean with a moist towel, and that's about it. It has non-slip feet for safe operation. ✅ LARGE CAPACITY - The maker can make popcorn quickly. You can get a full bowl of popcorn in each use. It reduces the number of redo's to be done and gives you enough to share with your family. Create your own favourite flavours of popcorn - ranging from classics like salty, buttery or sweet all the way to Parmesan Cheese & Bacon. Or create healthier flavours by using herbs & spices, sour cream and chive or chili cheese! ✅ 2 YEARS MANUFACTURER WARRANTY

Sold by Western International Group (Western International Group UK Ltd)