GEEPAS Fabric Shaver - Blue

✅ REVIVE YOUR OLD GARMENTS QUICK AND EFFICIENTLY: Suitable for all types of garments and fabrics, effortlessly remove pills, fuzz, and bobbles from sweaters, jerseys, blankets, bed sheets, couches, and more. Our electric fabric shaver features a powerful electric motor that drives stainless steel blades, ensuring quick removal of fuzz and pills from your clothes.

✅ SMOOTH FIT TO PROTECT CLOTHES - The Geepas Lint Remover is designed with a smooth fit to protect your clothes securely. Its gentle operation ensures that your garments are not damaged during the lint removal process, keeping your fabrics in top condition.

✅ STAINLESS STEEL BLADE AND MESH – It is equipped with a high-quality stainless-steel blade and mesh, ensuring effective and gentle removal of lint and fuzz from your clothes. Safety is a top priority with the Geepas Lint Remover. The child protection & automatic stop feature prevents the device from operating without the protective cover in place

✅ DETACHABLE DUST BOX - The detachable dust box collects all the removed lint, making it easy to dispose of and clean. This feature ensures a mess-free experience, allowing you to maintain your garments without any hassle.