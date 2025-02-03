GEEPAS 1.7L Electric Rapid-Boil Kettle - Red

✅ CAPACITY 1.7L, SAFETY - The 1.7L large capacity allows this kettle to serve about 8 cups of water for you and your family each time. The boil-dry protection automatically switches off the heating element when there is no water in the water tank or if the water runs out during use. To be able to use the appliance again, fill the water tank with cold water up to the MAX indication. When the kettle has finished boiling it will automatically turn itself off, preventing any damage ✅ FAST AND EFFICIENT BOILING - This electric kettle operates on 2200W and boils a full 1.7L pot of water in few minutes or less! It is much more energy-efficient than traditional stovetops or microwaves. ✅ CORD STORAGE, PERFECT POUR - To keep the kitchen tidy, the base has integrated cord storage so it can be tidied away at your convenience. The perfect pour spout allows you to get a streaming flow of water straight into your cup. Say goodbye to splashes and spills on the kitchen worktop. ✅ 2 YEARS MANUFACTURER WARRANTY INCLUDED

