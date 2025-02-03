GEEPAS Portable Fan Heater - White

✅ 2 HEAT SETTINGS WITH COOLING OPTION - This Fan heater creates the ideal temperature for you by offering 2 heat settings of 1000W or 2000W. The heater also boasts three air settings, including 'cool', 'warm' and 'hot', for a range of heating and cooling options.

✅ ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT - Take control with the Adjustable Thermostat allowing you to set the perfect temperature you require to ensure the room is warm and cosy or cool and fresh, you decide.

✅ ENHANCED SAFETY, OVERHEAT PROTECTION - Built-in over heat protection safety feature for your peace of mind and highly visible indicator light lets you easily see when your heater is on or off. Along with safety Grill!

✅ EASY TO USE, LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE - It has a lightweight design with a convenient carry handle. Perfect for office, bedroom, desk, bathroom, etc!

✅ 2 YEAR MANUFACTURER WARRANTY