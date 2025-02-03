GEEPAS 0.4L Handheld Steam Cleaner - White

✅ MULTIPURPOSE CLEANING: Powerful Handheld Steam Cleaner includes 9 interchangeable accessories such as Flexible Extension Hose, General Spray Nozzle, Long Spray Nozzle, Window Tool, Brush Nozzle, Angled Nozzle and Fabric Sleeve for various cleaning needs.

✅ EFFICIENT CLEANING: Operates at 110°C, with a powerful 1050W motor to effectively remove dirt and grime. This high temperature ensures thorough cleaning and sanitization without the need for harsh chemicals.

✅ CONTINUOUS STEAM: Provides 9-10 minutes of continuous steam per fill. Activating the steam is effortless with a simple press of the steam button, ensuring convenient and continuous cleaning without interruptions.

✅ CHILD LOCK: Enhance your peace of mind with a built-in child lock on the handle, ensuring safe operation and preventing accidental steam release when not in use.

✅ PRECISION CLEANING: The 180-degree rotating nozzle allows reaching tight spaces and corners with ease, ensuring thorough cleaning. With a steam flow rate of 25-30g/min, for effective cleaning throughout your home.